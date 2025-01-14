Naihati, January 14: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly shot his wife three times after she left midway during a movie outing in Naihati, North 24 Parganas. The woman, Chandralekha Ghosh, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in a Barrackpore hospital. However, her husband, Mahendra Pratap Ghosh, claimed that the gun discharged "accidentally" while he was cleaning it. Police are investigating the incident, with the firearm seized and the husband remanded in custody.

As per a Times of India report, the tragic incident unfolded after a heated argument between Chandralekha and her husband, Mahendra Pratap Ghosh, over a movie outing. The couple, married for nearly two years, had frequent quarrels. On Sunday, Mahendra Pratap insisted that Chandralekha accompany him to a 4 pm screening of a Bengali movie, but she initially refused. After an argument, she reluctantly agreed to attend, but their conflict continued during the film. Kolkata Shocker: College Student Rapes Classmate After Intoxicating Her in West Bengal, Arrested.

Around 6 pm, an upset Chandralekha left the movie during the interval and returned home. Mahendra Pratap, who stayed to finish the film, arrived home around 7:15 pm. The couple's altercation reportedly escalated when, at around 8 pm, Mahendra Pratap allegedly shot her three times. The bullets struck her chest, hand, and leg, and she was rushed to a private hospital in Barrackpore, where she underwent surgery to remove the bullets. Kolkata Shocker: Severed Head of Woman Recovered From Litter Van in West Bengal’s Gold Green Area.

While Mahendra Pratap has claimed that the gun discharged accidentally while he was cleaning it, the police are not ruling out foul play. The weapon, a licensed revolver, was seized by authorities, and Mahendra Pratap has been arrested. The police have remanded him in custody for five days as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Meanwhile, they are awaiting Chandralekha's statement as she is still undergoing treatment.