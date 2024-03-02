Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami watched the play 'Mission Silkyara' in the auditorium of the Culture Department located near Doordarshan Kendra on Saturday evening.

The struggle of Silkyara workers has been presented seriously through the play "Mission Silkyara," based on Madan Mohan Sati's original work, 'Nayak Se Jannayak'. The Chief Minister also congratulated Dr Suvarna Rawat for the script, concept, and direction of this play and said that this play will definitely be helpful in understanding human experiences.

The Chief Minister said that the success of Mission Silkyara was due to the immense blessings of Baba Boukhnag ji and the able guidance and strong willpower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his cooperation at every step along with various institutions, army personnel, rat miners, and the state government at Ground Zero.

"Due to the concerted efforts of the workers, we were successful in saving the lives of the workers trapped in the tunnel. This incident was not an ordinary incident, during these 17 days, everyone kept inspiring the workers and their families in their own way," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the organisers of the play have worked to give the message of courage, support, and unity to society through this performance.

For this, he also appreciated the efforts of all the people associated with staging the play. On this occasion, Chairman of Uttar Natya Sansthan S P Mamgai and General Secretary Roshan Dhasmana also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister regarding the problems of culture and theatre workers in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

