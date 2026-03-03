Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed the nomination of Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 16.

CM Dhami said that the nomination of Nitin Nabin is a natural culmination of his effective leadership and contribution to the organisation.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The world's largest political organisation, the Bharatiya Janata Party, has announced BJP's esteemed National President Shri @NitinNabin ji as the candidate from Bihar for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, thereby underscoring the organisation's positive role in nation-building."

Dhami further said, "his effective leadership as the organisation's president, grassroots work style, warmth toward workers, and decisive role in organisational expansion are the natural culmination of this responsibility."

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections, clearing nine names across six states.

According to an official press release, the announcement was made by the party's Central Election Committee from its New Delhi headquarters.

From Bihar, the party has selected BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar. In Assam, the nominees are Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan, while in Chhattisgarh, Laxmi Verma will be contesting. Haryana's candidate is Sanjay Bhatia. Odisha will have Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar representing the party, and from West Bengal, Rahul Sinha has been chosen.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that polling for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 pm and the process concluding by March 20.

The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana - whose members' terms end in April 2026.

The notification was issued on February 26, commencing the election process, while the last date for nominations is March 5, scrutiny on March 6, and withdrawal by March 9. (ANI)

