Uttarakhand [India], July 14 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has sent out best wishes on the platform X for the first Monday of the sacred Shravan month on Monday.

Dhami's X post in Sanskrit read, "O necklace of the lord of serpents, O three-eyed, O Lord of the ashes, O Lord. Never-failing, pure, divine, that never-failing, I offer my obeisances unto thee. Happy first Monday of the holy month of Shravan to all Shiva devotees. I pray to Lord Mahadev for a happy, healthy and auspicious life for all the people of the state."

Earlier, in line with the directives of CM Dhami, the distribution of cartons has commenced to provide a distinctive identity to the apples cultivated in Uttarakhand, on Sunday.

This initiative aims to benefit apple producers in the Uttarkashi and Dehradun districts while enhancing the packaging standards of the apples, as stated in the official release.

The CM stated that Uttarakhand offers immense possibilities for organic farming and horticulture. A policy has been formulated for the proper development of horticulture in the state , and the goverment is continously promoting this sector. The state government is particularly encouraging apple cultivation in horticulture.

On Sunday, Dhami also participated in the facilitation ceremony organised by the religious and social organisations in Balliwala, Dehradun, on the efforts being made by the CM for 'corruption-free Uttarakhand'.

On this occasion, the CM also administered the oath of corruption-free Uttarakhand to everyone.

He said that this "Abhinandan Samaroh is not just an honour but a celebration of realising the dream of making Uttarakhand corruption-free. This honour belongs to the 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand, who are moving towards the development of the state with the values of honesty, transparency and accountability."

The Chief Minister also said that the governance system has been strengthened in the state by implementing the Uniform Civil Code, making strict anti-copying laws, action against land jihad and love jihad and through anti-conversion and anti-riot laws. He said that these steps have proved that if there is strong will, any challenge can be faced successfully. (ANI)

