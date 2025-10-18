Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today distributed appointment letters to newly selected Assistant Review Officers and Review Officers of the Revenue Council at the camp office located at the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the newly-appointed personnel. He said that receiving appointment letters just before Diwali is a moment of special joy for the appointees and their families. He also conveyed his best wishes to their family members for this achievement.

The Chief Minister said that in the past four years, more than 26,500 youths in the state have been provided government jobs. He added that the government aims to continuously advance the recruitment process as a mission, based on transparency and merit, a release said.

He mentioned that some time ago, an incident related to an examination in Haridwar came to light. Prompt action was taken, the accused was arrested, and an SIT inquiry was constituted. Considering the sentiments of the students, the Chief Minister personally met them and, acceding to their demands, cancelled the examination and recommended a CBI investigation.

He stated that in recent years, all competitive examinations in the state have been conducted with complete transparency and fairness. There is no place for any irregularity or corruption in the recruitment process.

The Chief Minister said that from the very beginning of his government, a campaign was launched to fill vacant posts through a transparent recruitment process, as a result of which thousands of youths have secured opportunities in government service. He affirmed that the government will continue to carry forward the recruitment process with full transparency as an ongoing mission.

Addressing the new appointees, Chief Minister Dhami urged them to consider government service as a means of public service. He emphasised the importance of dedication, honesty, and transparency in their work. He added that it is essential to bring simplicity and speed to administrative processes so that people can receive timely and efficient services. (ANI)

