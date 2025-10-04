Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Union Cabinet for approving the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Swaad village of Chamoli district.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister said that, responding to the demand of the local people of the renowned Swaad village in Chamoli district, he had been continuously requesting the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the area.

He added that the opening of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in this border region of Chamoli will provide students with access to quality education and give the region a new identity.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is consistently working to create a favourable educational environment in Uttarakhand.

"Teachers are being connected with training programs and innovative methods to ensure that students receive quality education in a conducive learning atmosphere," CM Dhami said.

Earlier, on October 1, the Union Cabinet approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the Civil sector across the country to facilitate the educational needs of the wards of an increased number of Central Government employees.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Education, the total estimated requirement of funds for the establishment of the 57 new KVs is Rs 5862.55 crore (approx.), spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27. This includes the capital expenditure component of Rs 2585.52 crore (approx.) and operational expenditure of Rs 3277.03 crore (approx.).

It is worthwhile to note that, as exemplar schools for NEP 2020, for the first time, these 57 KVs have been sanctioned with Balvatikas, i.e. three years of the foundational stage (pre-primary).

The Union Government approved the Scheme of KVs in November 1962 to provide educational facilities of uniform standard throughout the country to cater to the educational needs of wards of transferable and non-transferable employees of the Central Government, including Defence and Paramilitary forces. Consequently, "Central Schools Organisation" was started as a unit of the Ministry of Education of the Government of India. (ANI)

