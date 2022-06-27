Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions for the installation of crash barriers at 77 vulnerable places identified on Chardham Yatra motor road of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Pauri districts, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister said there is an urgent need to install crash barriers on the yatra routes to prevent damage due to road accidents and to prevent accidental vehicles from falling into deep gorges.

"There are still many such very sensitive places on the Chardham Yatra route, where there is a lot of distance between two crash barriers, which is insufficient to prevent the above accidents. The police department has identified 77 vulnerable places on the Chardham Yatra motorway of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Pauri districts," he said.

The Chief Minister asked Cabinet Minister Public Works Department Satpal Maharaj and Cabinet Minister Transport Department Chandan Ram Das to install 10 crash barriers in the first phase in top 10 places on top priority and then crash barriers at the remaining 67 places.

"To get it installed, I have asked my level to take necessary action immediately," he added in his statement. (ANI)

