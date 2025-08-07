Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inspected the heavy-rain led disaster-affected areas in Naitha Bazar, Sainji village and Bankura area of Pauri Garhwal district and took stock of the situation.

During his visit, he met the rescued citizens in disaster relief camps and inquired about their well-being.

Also Read | Meta Report Shows 81% Indians Use Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to Discover Financial Products.

The Chief Minister said that as a son and brother, he stands with every affected family in this difficult time. He said that all possible assistance is being ensured to the affected by the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the district administration has been instructed to provide immediate relief to the affected and restore essential services like drinking water, electricity, road and communication soon.

Also Read | US Tariffs: Leaders Across Political Spectrum Slam Donald Trump's Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil; Call for Retaliatory Measures.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate has been instructed to quickly assess the damage to houses, crops and animals and send the report to the government, so that there is no delay in the assistance process.

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to carry out relief and rescue operations in disaster-hit areas of Uttarkashi district, following a severe cloudburst and mudslide that left several people stranded near Dharali village.

The state has been witnessing heavy monsoon-triggered disruptions, especially in its higher-altitude regions, prompting large-scale evacuation and relief operations led by multiple agencies.

On Tuesday, two cloudbursts, one in Dharali and another in the Sukhi Top area near Dharali, caused widespread destruction, with Dharali bearing the brunt.

So far, 274 people have been rescued from Dharali, with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), along with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO, and local volunteers engaged in a joint rescue and relief operation to search for the missing.

Three civilian deaths have been confirmed so far, while over 50 people are still reported missing, as per the administration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)