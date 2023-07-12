Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday instructed the district magistrates and officials to help people and to make sure those who are stranded because of the flood are getting food and other needy items.

He conducted a virtual review at the Secretariat regarding the situation arising due to the monsoon in the state.

CM Dhami also monitored the rescue and relief works due to excessive rainfall in the state and discussed with the state secretariat officials.

"I chaired a meeting with all district magistrates and officials from the administration. I have instructed everyone to help people and to make sure those who're stranded because of the flood are getting food and other needy items, to clear roads quickly," he said while talking to the reporters.

Earlier in the day, Pushkar Singh Dhami requested the people of the state and the pilgrims to avoid unnecessary journeys in view of continuous rainfall in the state.

“In view of continuous rains in all areas of the state, I request all the people of the state and pilgrims to avoid making unnecessary journeys. I’m overseeing the condition of roadways and rain from all the districts 24 hours a day from the State Disaster Control Room. The district administration and SDRF have been instructed to remain on high alert in all the districts”, CM Dhami shared in a tweet.

The chief minister further shared the disaster relief numbers issued by the state to help citizens stranded in different places including Himachal Pradesh due to the heavy rains and flash floods.

“Our government has issued disaster relief numbers to help the citizens of Uttarakhand stranded in different places of the state and Himachal Pradesh. For any help, you can contact on the following numbers - 9411112985, 01352717380, 01352712685. Apart from this, you can also message on WhatsApp number- 9411112780”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Central Flood Control Room in Dehradun informed that the water level of most of the rivers in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions including Haridwar has touched the danger mark due to continuous heavy rains in the state. Further, they added that the water level in dams and reservoirs has reached almost close to the danger mark. (ANI)

