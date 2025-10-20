Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a virtual meeting with BJP district presidents today, from the Chief Minister's residence, in Dehradun. On this occasion, he extended Diwali greetings to everyone and urged them to effectively convey the state government's schemes and achievements to the public.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is continously working for the public welfare, and "it is our responsibility to ensure that these efforts reach every household". He emphasised advancing the Vocal for Local campaign as a mass movement and encouraging people to use local products.

He also urged all office bearers to maintain consistent communication with the public. The Chief Minister remarked that direct dialogue with the people is the strongest means of public service and the true strength of democracy.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also extended Diwali greetings to citizens.

He wrote, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state. May this great festival dedicated to the worship of Mother Mahalakshmi and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives." (ANI)

Earlier, CM Dhami met the disaster-affected residents of Majhada village in Dehradun's Sahastradhara. He also conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing reconstruction work in the affected areas.

On September 15, a calamity that struck Majhara and Karligad villages in Dehradun caused severe devastation. Three people were buried under debris in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area as a result of heavy rainfall that led to flooding in the area and caused severe damage to houses and properties across the State. (ANI)

