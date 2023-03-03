Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the state Home and the Police Department to keep a sharp vigil on the law and order situation in view of the upcoming Holi festival in the state, here on Friday.

He said that the police department should make concrete arrangements regarding Holi. Special vigilance should be exercised in the districts bordering the state.

CM Dhami instructed the state Director General of Police to review the preparations in this regard with the Senior Superintendents of Police of all the districts.

The police officers should ensure that no disorder or untoward incident of any kind takes place during the Holi festival in the state, he said adding that any kind of disorder will not be tolerated.

While reviewing the preparations for Holi with senior officers of the Home Department and the Police Department, CM Dhami said, the police department should complete its preparations well in time to maintain law and order and deal with any kind of disorder during the Holi festival. Police officers should keep a constant vigil on the system.

Whereas special monitoring should be kept on anti-social elements and suspicious people, advising the department to be alert and active in the police system field.

Chief Minister Shri Dhami further added, "This festival of gaiety and enthusiasm should be celebrated in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, this tradition has to be maintained further."

Among the host of dignitaries, Additional Chief Secretary Mrs Radha Raturi, and Director General of Police Mr Ashok Kumar were present alongside others in the meeting. (ANI)

