Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the 'Himalayan Basket' at his residence on Monday.

While addressing the people of Champawat virtually, the Chief Minister said that the Himalayan Basket was started by Sumit and Sneha Thapliyal in 2018, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.

He said that Sumit is an engineer by profession and Sneha is a marketing professional. "Being from Devbhoomi, both of them always wanted to do something different to provide employment to the local people," the release added.

The Chief Minister said that both of them decided to establish Himalayan Basket after considering options related to dairy, farming and their aspects.

The statement added that under Himalayan Basket, agricultural products like milk, turmeric, and mint are purchased, and different products are made from them and supplied to foreign countries.

The Chief Minister said that milk products 'Churpi' and 'Ghee' are in high demand. "Because Churpi is a special hard cheese made from cow's milk and both of them have taken the lead in its production in Uttarakhand."

The Chief Minister said that with the help of the government and the district administration, both of them have got the gardening cold store on lease. The Chief Minister said that our government is committed to encouraging those who are working in this field.

The Chief Minister said that our dream and resolution is to create an ideal Champawat. "For this, we need all the products of Champawat should be ideal," the release added. (ANI)

