Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Bijapur guest house in Dehradun on Sunday.

"Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri @BSKoshyari is welcome in the state. Your company and blessings are a source of inspiration for me," Dhami tweeted.

Also Read | JioPhone Next: What We Know So Far.

Earlier on Sunday, Bhagat Singh Koshyari was welcomed by the Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwarananda and senior government officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)