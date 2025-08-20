Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the security personnel deployed at the Legislative Assembly during the four-day monsoon session in Bhararisain (Gairsain) on Wednesday, inquiring about their accommodation and other necessary arrangements.

The four-day-long Uttarakhand Assembly's monsoon session started on August 19 with CM Dhami introducing the state's Rs 5,315 crore supplementary budget. The state's Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, which will replace the Madrasa Board, was also introduced on Tuesday and is expected to be passed on Wednesday.

Ahead of the commencement of the second day of the monsoon session, CM Dhami, during his morning visit to Bhararisain (Gairsain), met the security personnel deployed in view of the Assembly session and inquired about their accommodation, food and other necessary arrangements.

"The indomitable courage and commitment of the police force performing its duty in difficult geographical and adverse conditions is inspiring for all of us," CM Dhami said in a statement.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the exemplary efficiency and spirit of service displayed by the policemen even in disaster-affected and inaccessible areas like Dharali has been highly commendable, which has given a new identity to the efficiency of the entire force, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Minority Educational Institutions Bill, which will replace the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board, is expected to be passed on Wednesday. Harish Rawat-led Congress government had enacted the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Act in 2016.

According to the proposed bill, by July 1, 2026, all madrasas operating in the state will have to obtain affiliation from the Uttarakhand Education Board, and thereafter, to obtain minority status, they will have to apply to the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority. Only if the prescribed conditions are fulfilled, the institution will be granted the status of a Minority Educational Institution.

Speaking on the bill on Tuesday, CM Dhami hit out at the Congress party for enacting laws which were only in "favour of Muslim community," while his administration is looking to bring every group under the education board.

"During the Congress government, the laws were aimed to act in the favour of only Muslim community, while we made amendments to bring everyone forth in the field of education. It will now benefit other communities along with Muslim. Tomorrow the Bill will be passed in the Assembly after discussion and will become an Act," CM Dhami said during a press conference.

While speaking of the supplementary budget, the Chief Minister said that the supplementary budget of Rs 5315 crore had been prepared by imbibing the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

Furthermore, the CM stated that the budget was not just a document of figures, but the state's resolve towards sustainable development, inclusive development, innovation and economic strength. (ANI)

