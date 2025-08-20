Mumbai, August 20: Heavy rain has caused severe waterlogging in Mumbai, leading to the cancellation of several local train services on Wednesday. Authorities have issued a travel alert, asking commuters to check the updated train list and plan their travel carefully. The safety measures are being taken because water levels remain high in many parts of the city. In a post on X, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Mumbai Division shared the list of cancelled trains and wrote, "TravelAlert: Mumbai Local Train Cancellations due to heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025. Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority."

The Western Railways also informed that Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Express, scheduled for August 20, will now start from Kaman Road station instead of Bandra Terminus. The service between Bandra Terminus and Kaman Road has been cancelled due to heavy waterlogging. Due to continuous heavy rainfall, several trains are being cancelled or delayed, causing inconvenience to passengers. Many commuters are facing difficulties with sudden changes in schedules and overcrowding at stations. Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert, Predicts Extremely Heavy Rains in City; Check Latest Update.

A passenger waiting at Lokmanya Tilak Station said, "My train was scheduled for 8 am and it is running 5 hours late, and now it is 2 pm... The reason for the delay is said to be rain." The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed all its teams and equipment across the city and suburbs to manage the situation. BMC urged citizens not to believe any rumours. In case of emergencies or for official updates, they are requested to contact the BMC's Emergency Control Room by dialling the helpline number 1916. ‘Check Your Flight Status Before Heading to Airport’: IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory for Passengers Amid Heavy Rainfall Alert in Mumbai.

Waterlogging in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Normal life affected in Mumbai as several parts of the city remain waterlogged following incessant heavy rainfall. Visuals from Nalasopara West. pic.twitter.com/F8V47fmFqE — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

Mumbai Local Train Cancellations

🚨 #TravelAlert: Mumbai Local Train Cancellations 🚨 Due to 🌧️ heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been ❌CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025. Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority.… pic.twitter.com/OZLs6QNJQH — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) August 20, 2025

Heavy rains and floods have killed six people in various districts of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, while five people are missing in Nanded district, as per the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department. A total of 18 teams of NDRF are positioned in various parts of the state, along with six teams of SDRF. In Nanded's Mukhed area, SDRF teams rescued 293 people.

