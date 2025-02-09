Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)[India], February 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday described the Maha Kumbh gathering as the "Maha Sangam of faith", where crores of people are taking a holy dip daily.

"Crores of people of our country are taking a holy dip here. It is the Maha Sangam of faith. We are fortunate that this Maha Kumbh has come under our era. We will pray to Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati for the prosperity of our country under the leadership of PM Modi..." CM Dhami told ANI.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma after taking a holy bath at Triveni Sangam, served prasad to devotees at Rajasthan Mandap here.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh here continues to draw devotees from across the globe to witness and participate in one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Devotees are flocking to the Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra to take a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam, experiencing the spiritual significance of this ancient and grand event.

Around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 till now.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26.

The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

