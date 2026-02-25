New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): India is becoming the smartphone manufacturing factory for the world, with exports for the calendar year 2025 (January to December) reaching USD 30 billion, said Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In a social media post on X, the minister said, "India is becoming the smartphone manufacturing factory for the world." Sharing the data, he added that the smartphone exports for the calendar year 2025 (January to December) reached USD 30 billion.

Last month, Vaishnaw had highlighted that India achieved record electronics exports of worth USD 47 billion (Rs 4.15 lakh crore) in 2025.

The Minister also noted that India's electronics exports have grown 11x since 2014-15, when the BJP government assumed power.

Electronics is now India's third-largest export item, providing 25 lakh new jobs, strong women's participation, opportunities for MSMEs, and long-term skilling for the youth.

India saw a 6X ramp-up in electronics production, and exports increased 8X over the last 11 years.

Electronic goods production rose from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25. Exports during the period rose from Rs 0.38 lakh crore to Rs 3.3 lakh crore.

The PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) attracted over Rs 13,475 crore in investment, with production of Rs 9.8 lakh crore achieved, the Union minister said earlier in the year.

Notably, India is the second-largest mobile manufacturing country in the world. Mobile manufacturing units in India have risen from 2 in 2014-15 to about 300 now. In fact, 99.2 per cent of mobile handsets sold in India are 'Made in India'.

Mobile phone production rose from Rs 0.18 lakh crore to Rs 5.5 lakh crore, while its exports rose from negligible Rs 0.01 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, reflecting the 'Make in India' initiative.

The government's initial focus was on finished products. Now, the government is aiming to build capacity for modules, components, sub-modules, raw materials, and the machines that make them. The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme is supporting this shift. (ANI)

