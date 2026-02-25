What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging a sharp rise in crime and the "collapse" of law and order across the state.

Yadav alleged that the state government's "credibility has been eroded."

Also Read | IDFC First Bank Fraud: Ex-Manager and 3 Others Arrested in INR 590-Crore Scam in Haryana; Know Their Modus Operandi and How the Fraud Unfolded.

Speaking to reporters here, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Crime is increasing day by day. Every day, there are murders, rapes, and gunfire. This shows that the government's credibility has been eroded...The law and order has collapsed. Criminals rule under this current government... No one in the government, be it the Chief Minister or the two Deputy Chief Ministers, is willing to take responsibility. Nitish Kumar has also become weak. He cannot remember what is happening or not happening."

He also pointed to the political dynamics of the state, noting, "You can see that Nitish Kumar has never given the state Home Ministry to anyone. But now he has to give it to the BJP."

Also Read | Veena George Health Update: Kerala Health Minister Hospitalised After Violent Protest at Kannur Railway Station.

Tejashwi Yadav further criticised those who highlight the law and order situation without introspection, saying, "And the people who laudly talks about the crime in the state have to first look at themselves. Law and Order has now ruined."

Earlier on Monday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the state government is committed to establishing the rule of law.

Sinha said that the opposition has its role to play but should carry out its responsibilities sincerely. "The opposition plays its role. He should stay in Bihar, travel around Bihar, and then he will see development. The Leader of the Opposition should perform his responsibility honestly. This government is establishing the rule of law", he said.

On February 20, RJD leader Rabri Devi also launched a sharp attack on the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government, questioning the state's law and order situation.

Rabri Devi said, "Girls are being raped in some districts. The government should answer this and put a stop to it. The whole country and Bihar are watching. Is this Ram Rajya?. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)