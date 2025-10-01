Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid heartfelt tributes to the "immortal martyrs" who sacrificed their lives for the creation of the state.

On the eve of the anniversary of the Muzaffarnagar incident (Rampur Tiraha), the Chief Minister, in his message, said that the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of the statehood movement will always be remembered.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Retained in Parliamentary Defence Committee, Kamal Haasan Makes Debut.

The Chief Minister stated that it was the result of the sacrifices and struggles of the statehood agitators that Uttarakhand became a separate state. The state government is continually working towards the development of the state in line with the vision and dreams of the participants in the statehood movement.

To make it a "decade of Uttarakhand," the state government is working rapidly across all sectors.

Also Read | As 'Deshbakht', I Haven't Seen It, but 'Deshdrohi' Enjoyed India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

CM Dhami emphasised that everyone must work together to make Uttarakhand an ideal state of the country and to achieve holistic development in line with the dreams of the martyrs of the statehood movement.

Earlier in the day, Dhami addressed the recent Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam paper leak incident, assuring that his government had acted promptly to maintain fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

According to the Chief Minsiter's Office (CMO), CM Dhami stated that as soon as the matter came to light, the authorities arrested the accused and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the entire examination process.

"We are committed to ensuring that the youth of Uttarakhand do not face injustice," the Chief Minister stated.

Taking aim at the opposition, Dhami accused rival parties of politicising the issue.

"The opposition tried to use the issue politically by making students a shield and attempting to create unrest in the state. Those who once questioned CBI and ED investigations are now demanding a CBI inquiry in this matter to derive political mileage," he said.

Chief Minister Dhami further stated that, in order to address the concerns of the youth and foil the conspiracies of disruptive elements, he had personally met with the students and assured them that a CBI probe would be conducted and all their legitimate demands would be fulfilled.

He emphasised that the state government has enacted India's strictest anti-cheating law to make recruitment processes transparent and curb cheating mafias.

"As a result, more than 25,000 youths have secured government jobs over the last four years, a record. Over 100 members of the cheating mafia, who had turned cheating into an industry during previous governments, have been sent to jail under this law. All these steps have been taken to secure the future and interests of the youth," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)