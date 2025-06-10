Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government celebrates its 11th anniversary, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector and the Centre's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and Naxalism.

Sharing a post on social media, CM Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening and making India's defence self-reliant and modern.

Taking to X, CM Dhami wrote, "The way India has strengthened, made its defence capabilities self-reliant and modern in the last 11 years under the leadership of the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is no less than a revolution. This is not just a count of years, it is the story of an era where decisive policies were made and implemented considering the security of the nation as paramount. The government's zero tolerance policy against terrorism and Naxalism forced the forces that had been challenging the internal peace of the country for decades to retreat."

He further called Operation Sindoor a befitting reply to people who promote terrorism.

"Bold operations like Operation Sindoor reflected India's new military policy at the global level, where a befitting reply was given by entering the homes of those who promote terror," he added.

Praising the 'Make in India' initiative, he wrote that India has become an exporter in the defence sector under the leadership of PM Modi.

"The power of 'Make in India' in the defence sector has transformed India from an importer to an exporter. This new defence ecosystem created under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister is not just a vision of a safe India, but it is a solid foundation of a self-reliant and capable India," CM Dhami wrote.

He also shared the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the defence sector. CM Dhami noted that India exported defence equipment worth Rs 23622 crore in 2024-25 compared to Rs 1940 crore in 2014-15.

He added that INS Vikrant is India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, which has a flight deck equal to the size of two football grounds.

During the general assembly and management executive committee meeting of Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan in the secretariat on Monday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and highlighted the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre.

"Today, under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 11 years of service, good governance and poor welfare are going to be completed. On behalf of Uttarakhand, I thank the Prime Minister for establishing a strong, capable and safe nation," the Chief Minister remarked.

CM Dhami further said that under PM Modi's leadership, many welfare schemes have been launched for the poor. He said, "The poverty rate has decreased by more than five times and 27 crore people have come out of the poverty line in 11 years."

CM Dhami also highlighted schemes launched by the Modi-led government, including: Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission, according to a release. (ANI)

