Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary on Sunday.

In a post on X, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Tribute to the great social reformer and creator of the Indian Constitution, "Bharat Ratna" Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who dedicated his life to building an inclusive and egalitarian society."

Also Read | Delhi School Bus Fire Update: Six Buses, Two Rooms Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts at R D Rajpal Public School in Dwarka; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution.

Also Read | Delhi Girl Stabs Neighbour Over Water: State Minister Atishi Writes to LG VK Saxena, Calls for Jal Board CEO’s Suspension After Woman’s Death in Fight Over Water Crisis.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar is an inspiration for various people belonging to the backward classes. He made us realise that to achieve anything, it's not necessary to be born into a rich family. In India, people born into poor families can also dream and work hard to fulfill their vision," PM Modi said in the video posted on X.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)