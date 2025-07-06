Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a jungle safari on Sunday in the Dhela range of Corbett National Park, located in Corbett City, Ramnagar.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister spoke about the rich biodiversity of the region. "Corbett has tigers, leopards and various other animals. Uttarakhand has 70 per cent forest area. We are planting many more trees here in the national park. 1000 fruit-bearing trees will also be planted in every division of the park," he said.

During the visit, CM Dhami also met elephants in the park, fed them, and interacted with forest rangers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also taken strong action against the misuse of government welfare schemes. He has directed officials to identify and act against people who have fraudulently availed benefits using fake documents.

Following his orders, two separate FIRs were registered at Kotwali Nagar and Thana Rajpur police stations in Dehradun. These actions came after complaints were submitted to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun by the District Supply Officer and the Ayushman Bharat Department.

Investigations found that several people with annual incomes above ₹5 lakh had obtained ration cards meant for economically weaker sections. These fake ration cards were then used to create Ayushman cards and illegally claim subsidised health services under the scheme.

The Supply Department later verified and found several of these ration cards to be fake, which led to swift legal action. CM Dhami has directed officials not to spare any ineligible person and to take strict legal steps to stop the misuse of public welfare resources.

On Saturday, CM Dhami also flagged off the first group of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Tanakpur, marking the formal start of the sacred journey. The group had arrived in Tanakpur on Friday night and was welcomed by the Chief Minister at the Tourist Rest House (TRC).

He interacted with the pilgrims before sending them off with his best wishes.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "The group for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has moved forward from its main stop, Tanakpur. The group of devotees arrived here last night... All arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, a smooth journey, and no inconveniences." (ANI)

