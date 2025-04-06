Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): On the occasion of Ram Navami, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually addressed the Akhand Ramayana Paath organized at Maa Kokila Kothagyaari Temple in Pankhu, Pithoragarh, from his residence, a release from Uttarakhand CMO said.

While wishing the people of the state on Ram Navami, Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed to Lord Ram for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of Uttarakhand.

Addressing the program, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Ramayana is not an ordinary text but a mirror of our life, a guide of dignity, devotion, sacrifice, and religion. From the life of Lord Ram, we get to learn how religion and dignity are followed even in adverse circumstances. The purity of Mother Sita, the service spirit of Laxman, the sacrifice of Bharat, the devotion of Hanuman ji - all these ideals inspire us to good conduct."

Chief Minister Dhami said that the events of Akhand Paath and holy religious texts like Ramayana purify our souls, make the environment sattvik, and connect society.

Dhami said that it is a matter of great pride and joy for all of us that after a long wait of 500 years, Lord Shri Ram Lalla is celebrating the festival of Ram Navami for the second time by sitting in his grand temple in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister said that we are all fortunate that we have got such a Pradhan Sevak in the form of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose unwavering resolve and tireless efforts have made our dream of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya come true.

Urging all the people of the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that we should adopt the ideals of Lord Shri Ram in ourselves and pledge to live with honesty, love, service and goodwill in the society. (ANI)

