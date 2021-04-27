Dehradun, Apr 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 10 crore from the CM's Relief Fund to augment facilities at government medical college hospitals in Uttarakhand and strengthen them in view of the spiralling cases of COVID-19.

Apart from this, he also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for distributing four masks free of cost to each person caught without a face cover in public places. Such people will also be fined for the violation of the mask rule. The amount for free distribution of masks has been kept at the disposal of Uttarakhand Director General of Police.

An amount of Rs 1.18 crore was also sanctioned by the chief minister for buying Arsenicum Album and other homeopathic medicines and safety kits for frontline corona warriors.

Rs 4.64 crore have also been sanctioned for buying Ayush safety kits for building immunity, establishing an Ayush desk in every district headquarters and at the state level.

The chief minister also sanctioned Rs 2 crore each for the district magistrates of Bageshwar and Rudraprayag and Rs 1 crore each for the DMs of Chamoli and Udham Singh Nagar for taking steps to stop the spread of the virus.

Rawat also inspected the Lindey Oxygen plant in Selaqui and assured the officials there of addressing all the problems coming in electricity supply.

In a situation like this when there should be no shortage of oxygen at hospitals, the responsibility of oxygen manufacturing plants has increased manifold and everything would be done to resolve their problems, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)