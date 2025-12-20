Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav over the phone on Friday to discuss increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the state.

Chief Minister shared that the Forest Department and administration are taking effective steps to mitigate this problem and that necessary instructions have been issued to control violent wild animals.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Voting for 24 Nagar Parishads and Panchayats to Be Held Tomorrow, Counting of Votes on December 21.

The Chief Minister requested additional resources and cooperation to tackle this serious challenge, according to a release.

Providing assurance of every possible assistance from the Central Government, the Union Minister emphasised scientific management, modern technology, and a rapid relief system. Expressing gratitude for the Centre's support, the Chief Minister stated that the state government is working to maintain a balance between human safety and wildlife conservation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Guwahati Airport, Unveil INR 15,600-Crore Development Projects in Assam.

Earlier today, Dhami inspected the Agniveer Recruitment Training Centre being operated by the Department of Youth Welfare and Provincial Armed Constabulary and the Sports Department at the Provincial Armed Constabulary Directorate, Raipur (Dehradun).

During the visit, he reviewed the training arrangements and facilities available at the Centre.

The Chief Minister interacted directly with the youth preparing for the Agniveer recruitment, seeking feedback on their training experience, daily routine, and the challenges they face. He also enquired about the facilities they feel are required during the training period.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the physical training arrangements, running practice, sports activities, and other basic amenities available at the centre. He directed the officials to ensure that all facilities provided to the trainees meet high-quality standards.

Dhami stated that the state government is providing free and high-quality training to youths preparing for Agniveer recruitment so that they can serve the nation with full confidence.

Encouraging the trainees, the Chief Minister also participated in sports activities organised at the training centre and interacted with the youths, motivating them to move forward with discipline, hard work, and a positive mindset. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)