New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met Union Energy and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and requested special assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and development of hydroelectric projects in the state.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to automate the power lines in the Rishikesh-Haridwar area and also for a viability gap fund of Rs 4,000 crore for the construction of hydroelectric projects in the Kumaon and Upper Yamuna regions of the state, a release said.

The Chief Minister also requested a viability gap fund of Rs 3,800 crore for the development of pump storage projects in remote and difficult terrain of the state so that energy generation capacity can be increased in these areas and local development can also be promoted.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister requested approval of the DPR of two important projects of Pitkul under the Power System Development Fund and also requested for approval of both these projects with a 100 per cent grant. The cost of these projects is Rs 1007.82 crore.

The Chief Minister drew the attention of the Union Minister to the practical challenges of the current guidelines regarding the construction of residential units for the weaker income group under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

He also informed that the State Government is successfully running projects under the private partnership model, but the system of lump sum central grants is affecting the cash flow of the projects.

The Chief Minister urged that the phased assistance system (like 40:40:20) applicable on government land should also be implemented in private land-based projects.

He said that clear guidelines be given to banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions in this regard so that the beneficiaries of the EWS category can easily get loan facilities.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to extend the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) beyond Modipuram Meerut Marg to Haridwar. This will not only solve the traffic problem in the state but will also promote urbanisation and overall economic development. (ANI)

