Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently directed the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare to provide training to the youth of Uttarakhand for the Agniveer recruitment.

Following his instructions, the Department has completed all preparations to offer free pre-recruitment training for aspiring Agniveers. The training will soon begin across all 13 districts of the state.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand has a glorious military tradition -- every family here has at least one member serving in the armed forces.

Therefore, the state government is providing pre-recruitment training for Agniveer aspirants to help them serve the nation through this scheme. He added that the government has also decided to offer reservation in state government jobs to Agniveers after their service period, a release said.

For the Agniveer pre-recruitment training, it is mandatory that applicants be domiciles or permanent residents of Uttarakhand, or be studying or employed in an institution within the state. Candidates must have passed the High School examination with at least 45% marks overall and a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. The applicant must be at least 16 years of age.

Registration at the District Sports Office or the Office of the District Youth Welfare Officer is compulsory. Candidates must also submit a medical fitness certificate issued by a registered doctor. During training, participants must wear the sports kit (T-shirt, shorts, sports shoes, and socks).

Candidates with tattoos or any unnatural permanent marks on their bodies will not be eligible. The training must be undertaken only under the supervision of departmental trainers appointed at the respective sports stadiums or grounds. (ANI)

