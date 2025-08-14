Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Yoga Park and other development works in Kedarpuram under Dehradun Municipal Corporation. On this occasion, he launched the AI chatbot 'Nigam Sarathi' and also unveiled the document of Green Policy.

According to a release, the Chief Minister planted a Rudraksha sapling under the name of Ek Ped Maa Naam, which was the one lakhth sapling planted this year under the Municipal Corporation area of Dehradun under the massive plantation campaign run by the government. In the programme, the Chief Minister also honoured the Swachhata Samman Senani and Tax Inspectors. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered a collective oath for de-addiction.

CM Dhami said that through the modern Yoga Park in Kedarpuram, people are taking another strong step towards carrying health, well-being and environment together in the capital Dehradun. This Yoga Park will not only become a center of attraction for the city dwellers in the coming times, but will also be a major center of social activities including health, fitness.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working with determination to make Uttarakhand the global capital of yoga and spirituality. With this objective, the country's first 'Yoga Policy' has been implemented in the state on the occasion of International Yoga Day this year. Along with this, one 'Spiritual Economic Zone' is also being established in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to promote Ayurvedic and naturopathy, yoga and spiritual tourism in the state. The government is trying to make yoga an integral part of the lifestyle of the people, so that their physical, mental and spiritual development can take place. With this thinking, other parks including Kedarpuram have been constructed.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously working for the overall development of Uttarakhand. In this sequence, work is being done on various development projects at a cost of about Rs 1400 crore to make Dehradun a modern and developed city.

Dhami said that the people in the state are also celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan launched on the occasion of Independence Day in the year 2020 on the call of PM Modi.

Drug addiction harms both health and social prestige. He said that we are working at every level for de-addiction, public participation is very important in this important work. Without that, our dream of "Drugs Free Uttarakhand" cannot be fulfilled. In the last 3 years in the state, while more than four thousand people involved in drug trafficking have been arrested, narcotics worth more than Rs 203 crore have also been seized. Appealing to the youth, he said that they themselves should say "no" to drugs with full strength and also inspire their friends to say "no" to drugs.

Dhami said that the state government is taking action in accordance with the policy of "zero tolerance" against the business of drugs and the earnings from it. Therefore, we will leave no stone unturned to make "drug free India from drug free Uttarakhand".

The foundation stone was laid for development and beautification work of Gandhi Park costing Rs 164.33 lakh, and for the renovation of the Municipal Corporation Town Hall and FRP works inside the hall and outside the main building costing Rs 232.50 lakh. Inaugurated works included the park construction in Ward 33 Yamuna Colony worth Rs 139.49 lakh, maintenance of the fish pond, afforestation and walking track construction in Ward 88 Harbajwala worth Rs 170.32 lakh, and the construction of the Yoga Park and other development works in Ward 58 Defence Colony Kedarpuram worth Rs 437.07 lakh. (ANI)

