Dehradun, Oct 25 (PTI) The state government constituted high-level committee on Devasthanam Board submitted its interim report to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday.

Head of the Committee Manohar Kant Dhyani called on the chief minister to submit the report. However, nothing was made public on the recommendations of the panel.

The committee headed by Dhyani was constituted by Dhami a few months ago in view of a prolonged agitation by the teerth-purohits of Badrinath, Kedarnath Gangotri and Yamunotri demanding dissolution of the board which they felt was an infringement on their traditional rights over the temples.

Constituted through a legislation during Trivendra Singh Rawat's chief ministership, the Devasthanam Board is entrusted with the management of 51 temples in the stare, including the famous Himalayan shrines.

