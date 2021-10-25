Expanding its tablet lineup, Lenovo on Monday launched a new K10 tablet in India. Priced from Rs 25,000, the tablet comes in both WiFi and WiFi + 4G LTE versions. As for storage options, the device gets three variants - 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. It comes in a single colour - Abyss Blue. There's also a battery-less variant targetted at enterprise customers. Motorola Moto G51 5G Likely To Be Launched Next Month, Specifications Tipped Online.

Meet the new Tab K10. A 10.3” FHD beast equipped with a MediaTek P22 processor and a 7500 mAh battery that can go on for 12 hours, meet your new best friend. Order now at https://t.co/Sh2rODjUTd#K10 #Tablets #Lenovo pic.twitter.com/we1bLH2CUR — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) October 22, 2021

However, the device is listed on the official website with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the base 3GB variant. Do note, the WiFi-only model is currently out of stock. The Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions of the 4GB variant are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Lenovo Tab K10 (Photo Credits: Lenovo India)

Coming to specifications, the Lenovo Tab K10 sports a 10.3-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1,920x1,200 pixels and also supports Lenovo Active Pen. It runs Android 11 out-of-the-box and will be upgradable to Android 12 OS. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. There's a provision to expand the internal memory up to 2GB via an SD card.

In terms of optics, the tablet gets a single 8MP primary camera at the back, which comes with an integrated LED flash. The front camera is a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calls. It comes with speakers with Dolby Atmos and packs a 7,500mAh battery with 10W charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).