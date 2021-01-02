Dehradun, Jan 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Saturday staged a drill for vaccination against COVID-19 as part of a countrywide exercise before a mass inoculation campaign is launched.

The dry run in the state was successfully conducted at five health facilities in Dehradun district, officials said.

"The dry run was conducted at Mahatma Gandhi Shatabdi Hospital, Urban Health Centre Khurbura, Primary Health Centre Bhaniawala, Government Allopathic Hospital Bhogpur and Ranipokhri," said Sonika, the COVID-19 vaccination nodal officer and Mission Director NHM.

During the exercise, which began at 9 am, a target of vaccinating 123 healthcare workers was set, she said, adding observers were deployed by the state nodal officer at every hospital for conducting the exercise successfully.

After the conclusion of the exercise, the NHM Director submitted a detailed report, saying all necessary arrangements have been made for mass COVID-19 vaccination in the state whenever it begins.

The NHM Director also suggested that similar exercises will have to be conducted in other districts too so the vaccination programme goes smoothly when it begins.

