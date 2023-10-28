The last lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan of the year 2023 will will begin on Saturday, October 28, and continue till Sunday, October 29. It will be the last lunar eclipse of this year and it will be visible from all the cities in India. The partial lunar eclipse of 2023 will be visible in India on October 28, 2023. The eclipse will begin at 11:32 PM on October 28 and will end at 2:24 AM on October 29. The greatest eclipse will occur at 1:45 AM on October 29. Sutak Kaal will begin at 2.52 Pm on October 28 and end at 2.22 Am on October 29. Lunar Eclipse in October 2023: Will Chandra Grahan Be Visible in India? Know Date, Time and Other Details Here.

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Today

