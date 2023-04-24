Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Sunday asked the district in-charges of the Garhwal zone to be prepared after the Meteorological Department predicted the possibility of snowfall in Kedarnath Dham in the next six to seven days.

"According to the forecast received from the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of snowfall in Kedarnath Dham for the next 6-7 days, in view of which the Superintendent of Police, Rudraprayag has been coordinated with the district administration and officials of the concerned department to take further necessary action," the press release said.

During the meeting, Uttarakhand DGP Kumar said that wide publicity should be given across media platforms regarding the continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham.

"Wide publicity should be given through social media platforms, news channels, newspapers, etc. regarding continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham. Also, in view of rain and snowfall, urge the devotees to be careful in view of the weather and start the yatra when the weather clears up as per the weather forecast," it said.

"Regarding Avalanche warning, necessary action should be ensured by establishing coordination with district administration and concerned department officials," it added.

He further instructed the local administration to coordinate with police and disaster management units.

"In view of disaster management, it will be necessary that you keep police force, SDRF, fire service, disaster-trained personnel and related resources like vehicles, fire-related equipment and other equipment in a state of preparedness in your area, so that any also in case of emergency, they can be used immediately for rescue and relief work in the disaster affected area. It is also necessary that rescue teams should be deputed in advance at such places in the districts, where there is a high possibility of disaster so that rescue and relief action can be taken immediately," the press release mentioned.

DGP Kumar also instructed the officials of the Garhwal region to coordinate with concerned departments and police officials for the Char Dham yatra.

"In view of the Chardham Yatra, all the district in-charges of the Garhwal region, coordinating with each other, inform the concerned senior/superintendent of police through telephone/Whatsapp etc. Coordination should also be established with the officers of the concerned department regarding the absence of unnecessary trouble during the registration of the pilgrims/devotees coming for the Chardham Yatra," it mentioned

ADGP (Crime and Law and Order) V Murugesan, ADGP (Intelligence and Security) AP Anshuman, IGP Garhwal Zone Karan Singh Nagnyal and other officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

