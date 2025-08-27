Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government is continuously sending rations and essential relief material to the areas affected by the August 5 landslides and flash floods in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarakashi district, said officials on Monday.

The Uttarkashi district administration told ANI that, following the Dharali-Harsil natural disaster, the administration has been continuously sending rations and essential relief materials to the affected areas through MI-17 from Chinyalisaur airstrip and helicopters from Matli helipad.

Also Read | Nanded Shocker: Woman, Her Paramour Thrashed and Thrown Into Well by Her Family Members in Maharashtra After Being Caught Red-Handed by In-Laws; 3 Detained.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance of five lakh rupees each for families whose houses were damaged and for the families of those who died in the Tharali and Dharali flash floods, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Adding further, the official statement read, "In the meeting held on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the state government is fully standing with the disaster-affected people. Be it Dharali, Tharali, Syanachatti or Pauri, relief and rescue operations were carried out on a war footing everywhere. The response time was commendable."

Also Read | Actress Lakshmi Menon To Be Questioned in IT Employee Kidnapping Case; Allegedly Assaulted and Threatened in Car - Reports.

The statement further highlighted that arrangements will be made for better rehabilitation.

"He praised the work being done by the District Magistrates of Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pauri during the disaster. He said that every possible arrangement will be made for the better rehabilitation of the disaster-affected people," it said.

"No stone will be left unturned at the government level. The disaster-affected people are our own people, not only the state government, but the central government is also standing strongly with them,' concluded the official statement.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd) visited the disaster-affected areas of Dharali, Harsil and Mukhaba in Uttarkashi district and met the affected families. He also took stock of the situation of relief and security operations.

During his visit to Mukhaba, the Governor on Monday held discussions with officials from the District Administration, Army, NDRF, SDRF and other security agencies. He also received detailed information about the progress of disaster management, relief, and security operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)