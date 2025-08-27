Actress Lakshmi Menon, known for her roles in films like Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya, Kumki and Sundarapandian is reportedly set to be questioned in connection with the alleged kidnapping and assault of an IT employee in Kochi. Vishal and Lakshmi Menon Are Not Getting Married, Thupparivaalan Actor Issues Clarification Over ‘Baseless’ Wedding News (View Post)

IT Employee Allegedly Kidnapped and Assaulted in Kochi

The incident is said to have begun following an argument at a bar on Banerjee Road on Sunday night. According to police reports, the disagreement escalated outside the bar and later moved onto the road. The complainant, Aliyar Shah Saleem, alleges that he was followed, dragged out of his car at the North Railway Bridge around 11:45 pm, beaten on his face and body, and threatened. He was later dropped off at the Aluva-Paravur intersection.

Three Arrested, Lakshmi Menon Allegedly Involved

Authorities have arrested three individuals: Midhun, Aneesh and Sona Mol who are allegedly linked to the kidnapping gang. The police investigation, aided by CCTV footage, reportedly shows that Lakshmi Menon may have been involved, prompting plans to question her. The accused are reportedly from Aluva and Paravur, while Lakshmi is a native of Tripunithura. A police official said, “We are investigating all angles, including the statements and CCTV footage. Any involvement by others, including the actress, will be examined thoroughly.” Telangana: Hyderabad IT Firm’s Founder Kidnapped by 8 Employees for Delaying Salaries, Arrested by Police.

Lakshmi Menon Yet To Comment on Allegations

Lakshmi Menon made her film debut in Vinayan’s 2011 movie Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya and later appeared in several Tamil and Malayalam films. Her team has not yet issued any statement regarding the allegations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2025 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).