Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): The State Emergency Operations Centre, Dehradun, on Sunday advised the District Magistrates of Dehradun, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Uttarkashi districts to take precautions, anticipating the risk of waterlogging and floods due to heavy rainfall.

The State Emergency Operations Centre, in an official letter, advised the authorities to keep the traffic controlled while maintaining preparedness and security at every level. In case of any motor road getting obstructed, NH PWD, PMGSY, ADB, BRO, WB, CPWD, etc. will ensure its immediate opening.

In case of any disaster/accident, immediate action should be taken on the spot, and information should be exchanged immediately. All the officers and departmental nodal officers nominated for disaster management IRS system will remain on high alert, the letter said.

All the Revenue Sub Inspectors, Village Development Officers, and Village Panchayat Officers will remain in their deployment areas.

According to the letter, all outposts and police stations were instructed to remain on high alert, equipped with disaster-related supplies and wireless sets.

Issuing an advisory to officers involved in disaster management, the letter stated that during the said period, the mobile/phone of any officer/employee will not remain switched off. Officers will take appropriate action to keep rain coats, umbrellas, torches, helmets and some other essential equipment and materials in their vehicles.

Arrangements for food and medical aid should be made in case people are stranded during the said period.

Caution should be taken in schools for the safety of students. During warnings of abnormal weather and heavy rainfall, tourists should not be allowed to travel in the high Himalayan regions, the letter said.

District Information Officers of the concerned districts will ensure to disseminate the above warnings/information to the general public through visual and print media, and the general public should be informed not to come out of the house unnecessarily during this period. Ensure proper arrangement of equipment in advance on the routes sensitive to landslides, the State Emergency Operations Centre advised.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for a persistent flash flood threat in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi districts, while there is a flash flood risk in Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, and Tehri Garwal. (ANI)

