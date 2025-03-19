Haridwar, Mar 19 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, who was in jail for allegedly firing at the camp office of Independent Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, was released on Wednesday.

Champion was in jail for more than one-and-a-half months for the alleged crime.

Also Read | Amit Shah Counters TMC MP Saket Gokhale in Rajya Sabha Says 'I Am Not Here With Anyone's Mercy, I Have Won Elections 7 Times' (Watch Video).

A local court granted him bail in the case on Tuesday.

Champion was arrested by the police on January 27 and sent to jail. A case was registered against him initially under Section 109 of BNS (attempt to murder) but it was replaced later during investigation by Section 110 of the BNS (culpable homicide) besides other sections.

Also Read | 'Kavach 4.0', India's Cutting-Edge Automatic Train Protection, To Equip 10,000 Locomotives in the Next Phase, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A large number of his supporters were present outside the Haridwar District Hospital at the time of his release.

Champion was shifted from jail to the Haridwar District Hospital on February 15 due to health issues. Since then, he had been undergoing treatment there.

After his lawyer completed the bail process in court on Tuesday, the jail superintendent reached the hospital on Wednesday, completed the paperwork and released him.

Talking to journalists after his release in the presence of his supporters, Champion said he respects the judiciary and is grateful to it for doing justice to him.

The former MLA along with his supporters had allegedly fired several rounds at the office of Kumar located in the Irrigation Department premises on January 26. Kumar was not in the office when the incident occurred.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)