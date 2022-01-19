Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday expressed his unwillingness to contest the upcoming state Assembly elections and wrote a letter to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in this regard.

"Please accept my request to not contest Uttarakhand Assembly polls so that I focus on supporting the party," said Rawat in his letter to BJP chief JP Nadda.

Rawat said that the state got a young leadership under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"The political scenario has been changed in Uttarakhand. After these developments, I should not contest the Assembly polls. I want to put all my effort towards the formation of the government under Pushkar Singh's Dhami's leadership," Rawat said.

Trivendra Singh Rawat had resigned from the post of chief minister in March 2021 less than a year before the Assembly polls.

Uttarakhand Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 14.

The BJP swept the Assembly elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats. (ANI)

