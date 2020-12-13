By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A delegation of farmers from Uttarakhand met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday and extended their support to the newly enacted three farm laws.

Agriculture Minister Tomar thanked the farmers for supporting the laws. While speaking to media in Delhi, he said, "Today farmers from Uttarakhand met me in support of the farm laws. I would like to thank the farmers who understood the laws, expressed their views, and supported it."

Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Kailash Choudhary and Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey were also present in the meeting.

Choudhary said that the government is ready for amendments in the farm law. "I hope that the farmers come with a positive outlook to the next round of talks. If the farmers move two steps, then the government will also move two steps forward, only then a solution can be reached," he added.

The minister also hit out at opposition parties and said, "Congress and the opposition only do politics in the name of farmers. Opposition parties are misleading people."

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

