Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): Days after Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants, an FIR has been lodged in Nanakmatta Police Station against former IAS officer Harbansh Singh Chugh and two others, Pritam Singh and Baba Anoop Singh for the alleged murder.

A sevadar of the Kar Seva, Jasbir Singh, alleged that Harbansh Singh Chugh and two others had conspired to kill the Kar Seva Pramukh. He also stated that, apart from these three, other people are also involved in the murder conspiracy.

According to Jasbir Singh, former IAS officer Harbansh Singh Chugh, Pritam Singh, and Baba Anoop Singh conspired to murder Baba Tarsem Singh, to prevent them from misappropriating the property of Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib.

The Uttarakhand police said that they are investigating the case very closely and are conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in search of the accused.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, said that they received information regarding two masked assailants who entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima but later succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Nanakmatta Gurdwara camp on Thursday and paid tribute to Baba Tarsem Singh. Along with the Chief Minister, Lok Sabha candidate Ajay Bhatt was also present.

According to the police, Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to the hospital in Khatima after being shot and was declared dead by doctors. Police officials have also contacted central agencies to share useful input, and a massive search operation is underway to nab the culprits. The state police are confident of solving the murder.

Taking cognizance of Baba Tarsem Singh's murder, CM Dhami has directed the DGP Uttarakhand to take immediate and strict action against the culprits.

The Chief Minister said that an SIT has been formed to investigate this incident and strict instructions have been given to the senior police officers to arrest these murderers, enemies of society and humanity, as soon as possible.

Additional police forces have also been deployed in the Nanakmatta area of Udham Singh Nagar district to maintain peace and police have appealed to the Sikh community to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, SDM Khatima Ravindra Singh Bisht said that the law and order situation is normal in the area. (ANI)

