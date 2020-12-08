Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], December 8 (ANI): The forest department has caught five alleged wildlife poachers near Lata Khark of Nanda Devi National Park.

While searching them, four teeth of a rare species of musk deer, head of a deer and animal hide were recovered. Also, 60 traps were recovered from the poachers.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh | Left Political Parties, Trade Unions Stop Trains at Bhubaneswar Railway Station : Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on December 8, 2020.

Forest Officer Vijay Arya informed that after the forest department produced the five smugglers in the court, they were sent to 14 days of judicial custody to jail on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)