Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that his government is continuously working while giving top priority to the conservation and revival of water sources in the state. To fulfil this objective, the state government has constituted the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA).

He said, "Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA) has been constituted to fulfil this objective, through which 929 water sources have been successfully treated so far."

The Chief Minister said that this initiative is not only an important step towards environmental balance but is also a far-reaching effort towards dealing with the water crisis and securing the future.

Earlier, CM Dhami handed over appointment letters to 112 newly selected transport constables and flagged off two promotional vehicles with the aim of increasing public awareness of road safety on the Chardham Yatra route.

The program was organised at the Mukhya Sewak Sadan of the Chief Minister's residence, a release said.

In addition, the Chief Minister, while congratulating the newly selected candidates who received the appointment letters, CM Dhami said that this success is not only the result of the hard work, discipline, and determination of the selected youth but also the cooperation, sacrifice, and blessings of their families.

Dhami said that the post of Transport Constable is very important in the Transport Department. Whether it is the smooth operation of passenger services, monitoring of road safety, vehicle registration process, or pollution control, they have an essential role in every system. Therefore, this job of yours is not just a government job but also a social responsibility.

The Chief Minister said he expects the newly appointed transport constables to not only maintain dedication and discipline at your workplace but also work in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation with the general public. (ANI)

