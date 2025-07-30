Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): In compliance with the announcement made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Divyang Pension Scheme has also been simplified like the Old Age Pension Scheme operated under the Social Welfare Department, an Uttarakhand government release said.

In compliance with the instructions of the Chief Minister, Secretary Social Welfare, Sridhar Babu Addanki, has given instructions in a letter addressed to the Director Social Welfare that under the Divyang Pension Scheme in the state, such beneficiaries, who fulfill the eligibility of the prescribed monthly income limit of Rs 4,000 their sons or grandsons will be eligible for pension even if they are above 20 years of age.

Apart from this, the beneficiaries of Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, whose sons or grandsons are 20 years or more, will also be eligible for pension.

Earlier in the day, Dhami inaugurated Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khatima, built at a cost of Rs 26.23 crore, while participating in the program organised under the All India Education Samagam in Khatima. During this, he also planted saplings in the school premises.

Dhami said that these are moments of joy and pride for all. On the historic occasion of the completion of 5 years of the new revolution in the field of education in the country, a new era of knowledge and science is also beginning in Khatima, said the release.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on behalf of all the residents of Khatima for giving the gift of Kendriya Vidyalaya to Khatima. He said that the education provided by Kendriya Vidyalaya will prove to be very useful for the children of our army, paramilitary forces, and all those personnel.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 in New Delhi to commemorate 5 years of NEP 2020. The Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) 2025, marking the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, ABSS 2025 served as a platform for academicians, policymakers, educators, industry leaders, and government representatives to review the remarkable progress made under NEP 2020 and chart the way forward. (ANI)

