India News | Uttarakhand Govt Classifies Covid-19 Districts into Orange, Red Zones

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Sunday categorized the districts under orange, red and green zones to contain the COVID-19 in the state.

The government has put Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarakashi in orange zones.

Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar have been put under red and green zones respectively.

The state has reported 907 COVID-19 cases so far while a total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

