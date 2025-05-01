Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has initiated action against the man accused of raping a minor in Nainital district, extending legal proceedings to include action against his alleged illegal property as well, officials said on Thursday.

The municipal corporation has pasted a notice at the residence of the accused, identified as Usman, who the police have already arrested. The accused reportedly worked as a local contractor.

According to officials, the house is an illegal construction situated on Forest Department land.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued a stern warning, stating that those who endanger the dignity of Uttarakhand and the safety of its daughters will face severe consequences. "There is no place in Uttarakhand for those who disrupt law and order or threaten social harmony," Dhami said.

Acting on this message, the Nainital district administration has initiated action. The administration authorities have made it clear that the illegal construction will be demolished soon.

Officials said that all preparations have been made to demolish the illegal construction.

"This action is being taken not only to address the violation of the law, but also to send a strong message to society that crime and criminals will not be allowed to flourish in Uttarakhand at any cost," they said.

The public and several organisations have expressed support for the government's stance and action.

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated that the law will take its course regardless of the accused's identity, background, or influence. "The identity and dignity of Uttarakhand will be protected at all costs," he said. (ANI)

