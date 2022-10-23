Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Sunday, in a press statement, announced that it will lay focus on the development of mythological temples and other pilgrimage areas of the state as per the instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Prime Minister said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the centre of faith and reverence for crores of people across the world. Like Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, the state government should prepare a master plan for the planned development of other mythological temples and pilgrimage areas of the state, the central government is ready for all possible help," the release stated.

As per the release, while discussing the development of the state with the officials who had come to congratulate him on Diwali, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he had extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the planned development of the pilgrimage and religious tourism in the state. Very important guidance was received from the Prime Minister in this regard.

The Prime Minister also suggested that the pilgrims visiting the Chardham Yatra should be made aware of the importance of other mythological temples as well as other tourist places. This will definitely lead to the development of tourism in the state. Due to this, the livelihood of the local people will be provided and the income will increase, the release stated.

It was also discussed in today's meeting that many devotees who have come on Char Dham Yatra, sometimes, have to wait for two to three days for Heli Seva. Arrangements should be such that during this time, the travellers can visit the nearby tourist places. This will make good use of the time of these travellers on the one hand, while on the other hand, the local residents will get employment due to the time spent by them while travelling, the release further stated.

The Chief Minister also informed the Prime Minister about the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission for the temples of Kolkumaon, the release said.

"Prime Minister has a special attachment to Uttarakhand. We have to take Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand forward according to his guidance and vision. The action plan should be prepared according to the instructions given by them. Many important suggestions were also received from the Prime Minister regarding the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, which was started for the development of religious places in the Kumaon region. It was also decided to start the work of preparing the master plan of the temples included in this project soon," CM Dhami said.

Other than CM Dhami, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Sowjanya, Shailesh Bagoli, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari and other senior officers were also present on the event.

The Chief Minister further instructed the officials to provide the topper students with educational tours to LBSNAA, IITs and other reputed institutions, which will inspire our children. (ANI)

