Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reviewed various flower species at his residence complex, including tulips, which he had personally planted a few days ago and underscored the state government's focus on promoting horticulture and floriculture as a key sector for economic growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami emphasised the government's continuous efforts to boost horticulture and flower cultivation in the state.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Road Accident: 3 Men Killed As Scooty Falls Into 100-Metre Deep Gorge Near Kunda-Dankot in Rudraprayag District.

"Flower farming, including the cultivation of tulips, is gaining momentum in Uttarakhand. Many farmers have taken up large-scale tulip farming, significantly increasing their income. There is a growing demand for these flowers across the country," said CM Dhami, according to a release.

The Chief Minister highlighted the immense potential for floriculture in Uttarakhand, noting that the government is actively working to expand the sector.

Also Read | Sidhi Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Grandson’s Funeral Pyre in Madhya Pradesh’s Siholia Village.

He said various initiatives, including technical support and market linkage programs, are being introduced to encourage farmers to adopt flower farming as a profitable venture.

Uttarakhand's climate and geographical conditions make it an ideal hub for high-value floriculture. With increasing demand for tulips and other flowers, the state aims to position itself as a leading producer in the country.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand CM Dhami greeted the people of the state on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Without the cooperation of women power, the complete development of any society or nation cannot take place. Shakti is worshipped in Indian culture, women are also a guide and source of inspiration in the society," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that effective efforts are being made by the state government to improve the present situation of the women for a better future.

He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many schemes are being run by the Central Government and the State Government for the welfare of women.

"The state government has made provision for 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and 33 per cent reservation for women in Uttarakhand cooperative societies. So far, 1 lakh Lakhpati Didi has been made in the state. This target has been set to increase to 2.50 lakh by next year," Dhami said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)