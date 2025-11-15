Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Dehradun Literature Festival held at Doon International School on Mohini Road on Saturday. On this occasion, he released the book 'Leading Ladies of India', authored by Venu Agrahara Dhingra.

The Chief Minister said that literature is a powerful medium for expressing emotions, thoughts, and experiences. It also plays a crucial role in fostering social and cultural awareness. He expressed hope that the 'Leading Ladies of India' would inspire readers, especially women, to move forward with confidence.

During the event, CM Dhami saidthat under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously working towards women's empowerment. He mentioned that the demand for products made by women's self-help groups in the state is steadily increasing. Several schemes are being implemented by the state government to empower women to become self-reliant. He added that empowering women is essential for the holistic development of society.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that today, daughters of the state are performing commendably in every field. He also stated that the soul of Uttarakhand lies in its culture, and the government is continuously working to preserve the region's cultural heritage and traditions.

The Chief Minister further said that for the past two years, the state has been organising the Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference. Its main objective is to keep people connected to their roots. Following the organisation of these conferences, many expatriates have expressed their desire to contribute to the development of their native villages and to the progress of the state.

On this occasion, Geeta Pushkar Dhami, Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, Doon International School Group Founder D.S. Mann, and other dignitaries were present at the event. (ANI)

