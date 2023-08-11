Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway leading to Kedarnath Dham has been completely blocked for traffic due to falling rocks and debris from the top hill near Tarsali under Chowki Phata, said officials, adding that here, about 60 meters of the road has been badly damaged and washed away.

Rudraprayag police said that people and passengers are facing obstruction from the police stations in the lower area (Chowki Jawadi, Kotwali Rudraprayag, Chowki Tilwada, Thana Agastyamuni, Kakdagad).

Also Read | BPSC Admit Card 2023 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Hall Ticket for Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

In such a situation, passenger vehicles cannot reach Sonprayag, and they are being advised to stop at a safe place only.

Many districts of the state including Rudraprayag have been witnessing rains for the last couple of days.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts for Most Districts From August 11 to 14.

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red' alert and 'Orange' alert from August 11 to August 14 in most of the districts of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)