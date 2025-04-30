Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Uttarakhand State Haj Committee has requested the setting up of vaccination camps across the state for Haj pilgrims selected for Haj Yatra-2025, in line with past practice. The vaccinations include Meningococcal Meningitis, Seasonal Influenza, and OPV (Oral Polio Vaccine), a release said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Deputy Secretary of Minority Welfare has requested the Director General of Medical Health to take necessary further action in a timely manner regarding the vaccination program outlined by the Haj Committee.

The DG has been requested to direct concerned medical personnel to ensure the smooth execution of the drive.

Under the vaccination program for Haj pilgrims, a total of 202 applicants from various areas of Jaspur, Kashipur, and Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district will be vaccinated on May 3, 2025, at Hotel Corbett, located on Moradabad Road, near the Design Centre, Kashipur. On the same day, 30 Hajj applicants from all areas of Ramnagar (Nainital) will receive their vaccinations at Idgah, Ward No. 11, Mohalla Khatadi, Ramnagar, District Nainital. Additionally, 63 applicants from the combined regions of Haldwani (Nainital), Almora, Bageshwar, and Champawat will be vaccinated on May 4, 2025, at Madrasa Ishaatul Haq, Kidwai Nagar, Haldwani, District Nainital.

Further, 325 Hajj applicants from across Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal districts will be vaccinated on May 6, 2025, at Hajj House, Piran Kaliyar, Roorkee, Haridwar district. Meanwhile, 304 applicants from Dehradun district will be vaccinated on May 7, 2025, at Madrasa Jamia Ul Uloom, Preeti Enclave, Masjid Wali Gali, Majra, Dehradun. Female health workers are also expected to be deployed at the respective camps to facilitate the vaccination of female Hajj pilgrims.

The Executive Officer of the State Haj Committee has instructed the Chief Medical Officers of the concerned districts to ensure that vaccines are administered in sufficient numbers, taking into account the total number of Haj pilgrims selected for vaccination at each camp.

Additionally, the Executive Officer has requested that clear directions be issued to the medical teams regarding the vaccination process. This includes ensuring that the seal of the medical officer is affixed on each pilgrim's health card and that the administered vaccine's batch number and expiry details are correctly recorded. Doctors and nursing staff have also been asked to reach the designated vaccination camps on time. (ANI)

